Renewed push for answers in case of Clermont Co. woman who vanished in 1999

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Desperate for answers in his mother’s 1999 disappearance, a man is using social media to shine a spotlight on her case.
Sharon Rose Apcar disappeared on November 19, 1999. Investigators said the 33-year-old was last seen at a hotel in Fort Mitchell, Ky., though she lived in Clermont County at the time.
Apcar’s son, Joshua Dunn, says he was only 16 years old when she vanished. He describes his mother as a fun-loving person with a heart of gold.
“My mom was a great soul. She was a good person. She always had the best of intentions,” Dunn said. “She would do anything for anybody, and it’s just a sad, horrible situation.”
Initial reports indicated Apcar was going to meet her ex-husband, who had connections to a motorcycle club, when she vanished.
Clermont County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Apcar’s ex has been a “person of interest” in the case, but he is not the only one.
“My stepdad wasn’t an angel by any means,” Dunn said. “I think there’s a few people who know exactly what happened.”
Dunn says he had a hard time dealing with Apcar’s disappearance. He ended up joining the military, which he says helped him cope with the heartbreak. He has since retired from the service and says his new focus is finding out what happened to his mother.
“It’s just one of those things, I need to know,” Dunn said. “I need closure, and now, it seems like the time.”
More than 20 years after Apcar was declared missing, Dunn says he is using social media to spread the word about her unsolved case and urge people who may know something to come forward, even if they are afraid.
“It would just help me and my family tremendously if we could just get some closure,” Dunn said. “Even if I had somewhere that I could go to remember my mom, put some flowers down, just even talk to her, that’s my ultimate goal.”
Apcar’s mother has since passed away, but after Apcar disappeared, her mother told news reporters that Apcar had said she was scared for her life.
Investigators said some of the people involved in the case have refused to speak with detectives. They are hoping they might change their mind.
Anyone with information on Apcar’s case is asked to call the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 732-7545.
