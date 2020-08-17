Still no arrests year after 16-year-old’s fatal shooting in West End

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As Cincinnati continues to grapple with a recent surge of violence, one family is still grieving the death of 16-year-old Eric Shields, who was killed a year ago.
On Monday evening, Shields’s family released balloons at a memorial marking the one-year anniversary of his death. Over that year, they say they have drawn strength from the hope and the prayer that his killer will soon be caught.
“His day will come, ‘cause he out here walking the streets,” Shields’s aunt, Tami Sanders said. “His day will come. We serve an awesome God
Sanders says Shields was at a party in the 700 block of Hopkins Street when he was fatally shot. She says his last words to her came seven days prior on her birthday, when he told her he loved her.
“Eric was silly, funny,” she said. “The life of the party. He was just a joy to be around.”
Sanders say she feels someone knows something about Shields’s death.
“They need to speak up. We don’t know if they’re scared. They don’t want to speak up. (...) Everyone says ‘no snitching,’ but it’s not snitching, because it could have been them.”
She insists it’s a culture that needs to change, especially after such a violent summer this year.
“I feel like nobody should have to go through this,” she said. “It hurts. We just need closure, and I feel every family needs to have closure.”
A reward is now being offered to anyone who has information leading to the arrest of Shields’s killer.
Sanders says police have received a few leads and a possible person of interest, but she says it hasn't led to an arrest because witnesses have not come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers call 512-352-3040
