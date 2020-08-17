Police chief updates investigations into weekend shootings that left 4 dead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than half the victims in Cincinnati’s recent slew of shootings were not the perpetrators’ intended targets, according to CPD Chief Eliot Isaac.
Isaac spoke Monday afternoon in a media briefing intended to provide updates on police investigations into several weekend shootings.
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday occurred in Walnut Hills, Avondale, the West End and Over-the-Rhine. Some 19 people were shot in total and four people died.
Sunday evening, three more people were shot, one in Pendleton, another in East Price Hill and a third who showed up at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Isaac said the investigations are ongoing and that CPD hopes to have suspect information soon that should bring the investigations “to closure.”
The chief also affirmed what CPD reported previously, that the weekend’s shootings seemingly are not connected. Instead, he said, they appear to be taking place during “after-hour parties” held in lieu of other activities prohibited during the pandemic.
Isaac mentioned the pandemic repeatedly when describing challenges faced by CPD over the summer, often in the same breath as recent “civil unrest” following George Floyd’s death.
In response to an uptick of shootings at the beginning of the pandemic, CPD announced a Gun Crime Task Force in June. At the same time, CPD reportedly began moving officers to evening hours, moving plainclothes officers into uniform positions and focusing on areas that have seen upticks in violence. The department will double-down on those efforts after the weekend’s shootings, according to Isaac.
Additionally, CPD will work with federal authorities to bring federal charges against “anyone found possessing a firearm or involved in a gun crime,” Isaac said.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David M. DeVillers spoke to similar efforts at the end of July when announcing Cincinnati’s first-ever federal murder indictment.
“This office, in partnership with Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters’ office, has initiated a multi-pronged attack on violent crime,” DeVillers said in the announcement. “We are concentrating on long-term historical investigations into violent organized crime and at the same time devoting resources to current, ongoing crimes perpetrated by the most violent in our community. Expect more to come.”
The weekend’s shootings come as Cincinnati looks to be on track for its deadliest year ever, with shootings up 48 percent and homicides up 38 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
On Sunday Isaac said citizens have a “moral obligation to stop the violence and stop the killing in our communities.” On Monday, he issued a call to those in the communities most affected by the surge in shootings.
“Take ownership of your communities,” he said. “If you see something developing that looks out of place, please let us know.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.