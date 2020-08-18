Cooler, Less Humid and Sunnier

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The total official rainfall for Cincinnati Tuesday, measured at CVG goes down as 1.07″ but a number of locations, especially over southeast Indiana received 2″ or more. The low and high temperatures for Tuesday were 63° and 73°.
As the rainmaking storm heads east-southeastward the shower activity has followed it out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Clearing overnight means a cool start to Wednesday. In addition there will be a number of areas with patches of dense for across the southern parts of rural northern Kentucky and southern Ohio from Owen and Carroll Counties in the west to Adams and Lewis Counties in the east.
The pleasant air arriving in the Tristate overnight will bring pleasant mornings, warm, but not humid afternoons the remainder oft he week. The next chance of rain is a small one Friday afternoon, while Saturday will be wet and Sunday activity will be isolated.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.