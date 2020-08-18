CPS second year teacher shares back to school plans and preps

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
Aiken High School math teacher, Simon Schaeffer was almost done with his first year of teaching when the pandemic hit.
“We went through the first 3 quarters normally. I remember sitting there and watching Governor Dewine’s speech..we thought it’s 2 weeks remote, we’ll get with the students as best as we can. Then, when we come back we can fill in what we missed.” said Schaeffer.
Now, as he heads into his second year of teaching, Schaeffer and his fellow teachers are working hard to ensure students can learn to the best of their abilities.
Schaeffer says communication is a key factor in student success. He says staying up to date with class emails and assignments will be a huge help for students.
Right now, he’s working on instructional videos that will help students learn during their 5 weeks of remote instruction.
“It’s really hard because math is something where it’s easier to see it and then do it yourself. Those instructional videos -- I actually learned it from another teacher here. He uses a lot of videos, and he’s awesome at it. I’ve kind of picked that up from him. If you have a video out there that shows him the skill and how to do it, they always have that online in their school folder that they can find.”
Aiken High School principal, Lisa Votaw tells FOX 19 when students return to the building, parents should feel safe knowing there are measures in place to safeguard their health during the pandemic.
" We measured out (desks) 6 feet apart..all rooms will have sanitization chemicals and materials, strategic bathroom breaks, it will be as safe as it can possibly be with calculated risks minimized.”
