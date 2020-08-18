Erlanger man arrested, accused of rape, sodomy

Erlanger man arrested, accused of rape, sodomy
Patrick Bigsby (Source: Kenton County Justice Center)
By Kim Schupp | August 18, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 12:03 PM

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An Erlanger man accused of rape and sodomy was arrested by US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on a warrant, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

According to the arrest warrant, Patrick Bigsby, 20, lied to the 13-year-old victim claiming he was only 16.

He’s also accused of using an electronic device to procure a child for sexual activity.

Bigsby faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of all charges and would be required to register as a sex offender.

