Erlanger man arrested, accused of rape, sodomy

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An Erlanger man accused of rape and sodomy was arrested by US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on a warrant, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
According to the arrest warrant, Patrick Bigsby, 20, lied to the 13-year-old victim claiming he was only 16.
He’s also accused of using an electronic device to procure a child for sexual activity.
Bigsby faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of all charges and would be required to register as a sex offender.
