Few showers Tuesday afternoon, then cooler and dry air

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Looking at some rain chances still late morning into Tuesday afternoon, especially east of Cincinnati, as it will drag cooler and less humid air into the Ohio River Valley.
Look for a daytime high of 80 degrees. Not only will temperatures be nice this work week but so will the humidity. Temperatures remain in the upper 70′s with sunshine on Wednesday.
Look for the next chance of rain mainly on Sunday afternoon and evening.
Warm to hot and more humid weather returns by Monday next week.
