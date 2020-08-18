Few showers on your Tuesday, as cooler air moves in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As you wake up on Tuesday, we look for scattered showers that continue to push through the area as cooler air works in.
This weak system could cause a few, light isolated showers into this afternoon especially east of Cincinnati, as it will drag cooler and less humid air into the Ohio River Valley.
Look for a daytime high of 80 degrees. Not only will temperatures be nice this work week but so will the humidity.
Look for the next chance of rain mainly on Sunday afternoon and evening.
Warm to hot and more humid weather returns by Monday next week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.