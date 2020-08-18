Fundraising underway for makeover of city’s oldest African-American cemetery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Union Baptist Cemetery was established nearly 200 years ago in West Price Hill. Now it’s standing on its last legs — and badly in need of sprucing-up.
Angelita Jones is chair of the Union Baptist Church Trustee Board.
Jones argues the cemetery, established in 1864, is an integral part of the city’s history.
“It’s a place where people can go and see the history of where we’ve come from,” she said. “Once upon a time, there was no place for African Americans to be buried. So sometimes, either they just threw them in the river, or there’s no telling what they did with them.”
The cemetery changed that, Jones explains. Now the present-day descendants of those buried in its plots — former slaves, anti-slavery advocates and purveyors of the Underground Railroad — can come to trace their lineages, to affirm an ancestral sense of belonging.
“We need for our kids to go there and do reports and history on their ancestors and others who are buried there in the cemetery,” Union Baptist Church Grand Chairperson Louise Stevenson said.
But the cemetery needs a makeover before that can happen. More than a simple ‘sprucing-up,’ many of its headstones need to be replaced, and the church trustee board has designs on transforming an administration building on the grounds into museum.
“It’s not just Union Baptist Church,” Stevenson said. “This is just a community effort to take care of the loved ones who have done so much for us in the past.”
The church received more than $400,000 in federal dollars as well as $12,000 from Hamilton County to accomplish the makeover.
That’ll cover about half the cemetery, according to Jones.
“We have a long way to go,” she said.
More money is needed to pay for the new headstones and the museum conversion. Stevenson says that money will come from more grants, a GoFundMe and other resources.
“So we look forward to continuing with this project, and we hope man people in the community will help us with our efforts,” she said.
The goal is to begin putting the existing money to work by the end of the month.
There is no limit on how much money the church is hoping to raise.
