Good-by Gloomies! Pleasant Weather On The Way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The weak Alberta Clipper we have been following, as of 2PM is southwest of Cincinnati, centered along the Ohio River between Louisville and Owensboro.
As the low heads east-southeastward the shower activity is following it out hf the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Clearing as of 2PM is as close as Indianapolis and the sky will clear overnight.
The pleasant air arriving in the Tristate overnight will bring pleasant mornings, warm, but not humid afternoons the remainder oft he week. The next chance of rain is a small one Friday afternoon, while Saturday will be wet and Sunday activity will be isolated.
