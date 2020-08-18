Greater Cincinnati Domino’s stores looking to hire 350 team members

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire more than 350 new team members across stores throughout the Greater Cincinnati area.
The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” John Glass, a Cincinnati-area Domino’s franchise owner said in a news release. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Domino’s said their stores want to make sure they’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.
“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic,” said Glass. “Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job or a new career, this is the place to be.”
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.
