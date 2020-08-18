Mason Schools implement health, safety measures to ensure sports seasons

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Mason Schools is implementing several steps to ensure its sports season does not get canceled or cut short this year.
Some of the health and safety measure put in place to help make sure student-athletes have a season, according to Mason Schools, include:
- Equipment disinfecting process
- Face masks required when appropriate
- Mandatory symptom checks
- Small group instruction
- Social distancing requirements as applicable
Mason Schools did say they will not allow spectators at preseason scrimmages or events in person.
That decision comes after being advised by public health officials about the potential of community spread, Mason Schools said.
The schools did say they hope to have some spectators in attendance for regular season games if health officials approve.
Fans will get a chance to watch Mason Schools’ game via live streams when possible, according to the schools’ statement.
