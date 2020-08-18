Neighborhood group looking for ways to end gun violence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In the wake of a violent weekend that resulted in four people being killed some groups are working on ways to put a stop to the violence.
Neighborhoods United Cincinnati is a group hoping to bring different communities together as one.
After this weekend, they are calling for a ceasefire.
“The amount of pain and suffering that comes with someone being shot in your family, you know losing them in they tragic and sudden way is immense,” said Brian Garry, Chair of Neighborhoods United Cincinnati.
On Tuesday, local organizations, officials, and community members met at Grant Park to discuss how they move forward.
The majority of shootings happen in low-income areas where Garry said some people’s basic needs are not being met.
“We need to look at raising the economic status of these neighborhoods affected by gun violence,” explained Garry.
He said he knows the gun violence won’t end overnight because it is more complicated than getting guns off the streets.
Neighborhoods United Cincinnati said it will release its plan to end gun violence Friday.
Petra Hostetler, a spokesperson for People’s Safety Reimagined, said their mission is to move the focus to mental health and police reform.
“Cutting budget, so not spending so much money on arming police and spending more on social workers,” Hostetler said.
Hostetler said the petition to have the police department reformed will be on the November ballot.
The police department would become a Public Safety Department with seven divisions if the petition is passed.
