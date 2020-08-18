Ohio governor to announce decision on middle and high school sports

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to announce details Tuesday how middle and high school sports can start their fall seasons.
DeWine hinted last week that fall sports such as football could be held with limits on the number of fans permitted in to watch and based on local decisions by parents, schools and health officials.
“We want to make sure the parents and people who mean a lot to that particular child have an opportunity to see them,” the governor said last week.
The Ohio High School Athletics Association recently put together a six-game regular season plan for football this fall followed by playoffs. That schedule is pending approval by DeWine with teams expecting to kickoff the season on Friday, Aug. 28.
