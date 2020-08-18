One of 4 teens accused in Warren County murder pleads out

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One of four teens charged with the murder of 18-year-old Mason Trudics in Warren County last year pleaded out in the case Tuesday.
Logan Dean, 17, will be sentenced to 11 to 15 years in prison, Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell said in a tweet.
The charges stem from what detectives describe as a kidnapping plan gone awry in December. They have said the teens, Trudics and an uncharged minor attempted to lure a person to a specific house to kidnap and rob him.
Trudics and Dean were the only people involved with the plan to confront the person, according to detectives: Trudics with a baseball bat, Dean with a gun.
But detectives say the person ended up having a gun of his own, and when Trudics and Dean attacked, the person fired back, wounding Dean and killing Trudics.
The shooter has not been charged.
Dean was initially hospitalized with critical injuries after the incident.
Meanwhile, the other three teens have all appeared in court, where their behavior has ranged from reserved to hysterical and their accounts of the night have differed, at times substantially, from that of investigators.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.