Organizations go gaming to Get Out the Vote on 19th Amendment anniversary

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote, two organizations worked to reach young and upcoming voters.
Using video game live streams, Game Day Esports and the YWCA Greater Cincinnati worked to engage a new generation of voters.
“Today we are honoring the passing of the 19th Amendment where women could vote and we thought what a great opportunity to encourage younger potential voters to register to vote today,” said Jackie Reau, CEO of Game Day & Board Member of YWCA Greater Cincinnati.
Tuesday’s event featured three female players playing different games during a free six-hour event.
“And while they are playing, they are just going to be encouraging people to register to vote and check and see if they are registered to vote,” explained Reau.
They also verified if they are still registered to vote.
“Popularity of gaming has gone through the roof and really to engage that younger audience and really just show them the importance of voting,” Reau said. “This may be the first time they get to vote in a presidential election and that’s a big deal.”
