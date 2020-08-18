Reds game at Kansas City postponed, MLB announces

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds’ game scheduled for Tuesday in Kansas City has been postponed, according to MLB.
The league said in a press release this decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds’ organization.”
The postponed game will be made up on Wednesday as part of a doubleheader between the Reds and Royals.
The first of Wednesday’s two games will begin at 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati has not played since Aug. 14 when they beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-1, in the second of a four-game series.
The Aug. 15-16 games between the NL Central rivals was postponed after a Reds player tested positive for COVID-19, MLB officials said in a statement.
The Reds have played 20 of their scheduled 60 games this season.
