Rubber Duck Regatta goes virtual after Riverfest canceled

“Since the beginning of the COVID, we have seen record numbers of families and children who need our help in putting food on the table. With unemployment remaining high, delays for in-person school instruction and businesses closing, we are seeing more and more families using Freestore Services who have never needed us before. And we don’t see that need slowing down over the next year,” says Trisha Rayner, Chief External Affairs Officer. “Without this event, we would not be able to help put millions of meals on the tables of the families we serve. Our community needs us now more than ever.”