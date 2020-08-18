Rubber Duck Regatta goes virtual after Riverfest canceled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State tradition that helps provide food to families will happen virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Freestore Foodbank will go on with the annual Rubber Duck Regatta despite the Riverfest cancelation, according to organizers.
This event held the past 25 years has helped make meals accessible to millions of people and has grown to be the largest Rubber Duck Regatta in the Western Hemisphere, the Freestore Foodbank said in a press release.
The purchase of one duck can provide up to 15 meals, the Freestore Foodbank said.
Ducks can be bought online, by calling 513-929-3825, or text “DUCK” to 833-709-0969.
Freestore Foodbank said ducks will not be available for purchase at Kroger, unlike previous years, but can be found at KEMBA Credit Union locations.
Ducks will be sold until the prize drawing on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Freestore Foodbank has helped deliver more than 11 million meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the group said.
“Since the beginning of the COVID, we have seen record numbers of families and children who need our help in putting food on the table. With unemployment remaining high, delays for in-person school instruction and businesses closing, we are seeing more and more families using Freestore Services who have never needed us before. And we don’t see that need slowing down over the next year,” says Trisha Rayner, Chief External Affairs Officer. “Without this event, we would not be able to help put millions of meals on the tables of the families we serve. Our community needs us now more than ever.”
