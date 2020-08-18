Tri-State teen has chance at scholarship after winning state for Google Doodle

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - An aspiring artist from the Tri-State is in the running for a national Google Doodle prize.
Lauren Wooten, of West Chester, is one of 54 Google Doodle winners in the United States and territories.
After winning the state competition, Wooten is onto the next round where she can win scholarship money.
“If I just got into the next round, that $5,000 would be very helpful for college,” said Wooten, “Because college is very expensive.”
Only five people will be considered national finalists winning the $5,000 and a chance to win the grand prize.
That includes $30,000 in college scholarships and a tech package for their school.
A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages, according to the search engine.
It is intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.
Google asked artists to follow the prompt: “I show kindness by. . .”
Wooten explained her art: “Showing support to your friends and their interests, self-love, kindness to yourself, helping others with heavy lifting, and just general stuff like that.”
Wooten plans to attend The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music next year.
She wants to study costume design and technology and work in live theatre.
Wooten already won a Google Home, a tablet, a t-shirt and a bag with her doodle on it.
But she is hoping you can show her some kindness by voting for her doodle and landing her on the homepage of Google in the future.
“I think kindness is just another word for love in a sense,” continues Wooten, “And that showing kindness to someone is showing that you care about them, and their existence as a person. And I think that’s so important to show acceptance and openness to other people and ideas even if you don’t agree with them.”
Now is your chance to vote for the doodle and help this teenager win a college scholarship.
Follow the above link and click on “grades 10-12″ and scroll down to Ohio to find Wooten’s doodle.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.