Two hurt in SE Indiana chase, crash

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Two people are recovering at a hospital in Cincinnati after a pursuit ended in a crash that shut down U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana on Monday night, according to Indiana State Police.
The pursuit began about 5:30 p.m. when an 2011 Chevrolet Impala failed to pull over for Aurora police on US 50 at Sycamore Estates Drive, police said in a news release.
The occupants of the vehicle were allegedly wanted for questioning in a theft investigation that occurred at Wal-Mart in Aurora, the release states.
The vehicle, driven by Jesse M. Fuqua, 34, Georgetown, Kentucky, fled from the officers eastbound on US 50 into Lawrenceburg.
The Lawrenceburg Police Department assisted in pursuing the vehicle.
The chase ended in a crash when the fleeing vehicle lost control about 5:45 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Short Street. It struck the back of a 2019 Ford truck, seriously injuring Fuqua and his female passenger, police said.
Both were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
U.S. 50 was down to one lane through the area for approximately three hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
The investigation is ongoing.
