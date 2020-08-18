US Women’s soccer star Rose Lavelle to play in England

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s own U.S. Women’s National Team star Rose Lavelle is making the move to the Academy Stadium to play for ManCity.
Lavelle, who hails from Kenwood, helped the United States cinch their fourth Women’s FIFA World Cup title against the Netherlands when she added a goal in the 69th minute of the match, positioning the team to come out victorious with a final score of 2-0.
Lavelle has put pen to paper with Manchester City and will wear the number 21.
“I’m so excited to join Manchester City and I can’t wait to play alongside some really talented players,” Lavelle told ManCity. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity of playing in England and competing in the Champions League.”
Gavin Makel, head of women’s football said they have followed Rose’s career.
“She is a highly technical and intellectual player who will give us another threat in the attacking third, and who will further strengthen the squad that we already have in place,” he said.
