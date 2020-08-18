VIDEO: Tri-State police officer rescues puppy left in sweltering car

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Miami Township police officer rescued a puppy locked in a hot car Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police received a call about a puppy locked in a car in a Meijer parking lot for more than an hour on an 85 degree day, the department says. Officer Sherry Howard was dispatched to the location.
Body cam footage shows Howard break into the car by shattering the driver’s window. She finds the puppy unresponsive on the floor of the back seat and removes it. After the puppy rouses awake, Howard sets it on the ground and pours some water into the lid of a water bottle for the puppy to drink.
“NEVER leave children or animals alone in a hot car,” the department said. “They can’t get out of the car that get(s) hotter and hotter by the minute.”
The puppy is now in the custody of animal control and they are handling the case, according to police.
