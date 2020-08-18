More than 20 quarantined after Warren Co. student tests positive for COVID-19, superintendent says

By Jared Goffinet and Kody Fisher | August 18, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 4:33 PM

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - More than 20 students are now in quarantine after a classmate tested positive for COVID-19, Lebanon City Schools superintendent tells FOX19 Now.

The school superintendent said the student, who tested positive, was in school on Monday.

Since the student was in class, 21 others had to be put in quarantine, according to the superintendent.

Lebanon City Schools posted stressed the importance of parents keeping their kid home if they feel sick or are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

“Please assess your kids every day and keep them home if they have symptoms,” the post reads.

The superintendent did say no teachers were exposed.

