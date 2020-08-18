WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear provides Tuesday update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
By Brian Planalp | August 18, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 3:55 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to update COVID-19 cases, testing, hospitalizations and deaths during a scheduled 4 p.m. news briefing.

Previously Tuesday the governor announced more than $9 million in CARES Act reimbursements for 11 Northern Kentucky local governments. The funds will cover payroll expenses, PPE and sanitizing and telecommuting supplies.

On Monday Beshear repeated his claim of last week that Kentucky has entered a plateau in the virus’s spread after an exponential growth phase that lasted through July.

