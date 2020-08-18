WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives organized sports go-ahead for fall start

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - All organized fall sports can go forward with their seasons under an executive order from Gov. Mike DeWine, he announced on Tuesday.
Gov. DeWine said under his executive order, which will be fully released on Wednesday, contact and non-contact fall sports can be played.
As Lt. Gov. John Husted explained, the ability to keep teams and players on the field will depend on how things are being handled off the field.
Husted said having sports go forward with their season is an “additional incentive” to make sure coaches, players and their families are wearing masks and social distancing.
The health department and OHSAA will have site inspectors at games to ensure rules are being followed, according to the Lt. Gov.
Spectators at these events will be limited, the governor said.
Only family members or those “very close” to the student-athlete will be allowed to be attendance, according to DeWine.
This order, the governor said, will allow schools to move fall sports to the spring if they choose.
