Woman found in burned home was stabbed to death, coroner says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Coroner says a woman who was found in a burned home in Middletown died from stab wounds.
The body of Jamaka Calhoun, 28, was discovered Friday night inside the home in the 1200 block of Lind Street.
Middletown police announced the arrest of Anson Pride on Saturday in connection with Calhoun’s death.
He has been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated burglary, according to police.
Middletown Police say they are still investigating Friday’s fire and ask anyone with information to call 513-425-7700.
