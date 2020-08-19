Ark Encounter hosting 40 Days & 40 Nights of gospel music

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - 40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at the Ark will feature multiple concerts daily starting Aug. 2.
The concerts will be from award-winning artists like The Isaacs, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Lynda Randle, Karen Peck & New River, Booth Brothers and Brian Free & Assurance.
In addition to over 120 concerts, between the entertainment, you can explore the encounter, visit exotic animals, enjoy family dining, ride zip lines and much more.
Fore more information, visit their website.
