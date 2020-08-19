3 charged with attempted murder, kidnapping after shooting victim arrived at Walmart

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Colerain police said three suspects have been charged in the kidnapping and shooting incident in Colerain Twp. on Aug. 12.
Police say the victim, Zachery Dunigan, was kidnapped and shot nine times.
Dunigan arrived at the Walmart store on the southwest corner of Colerain Avenue and the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway just after 4 a.m., according to Colerain Township police.
He was found in the parking lot, conscious and talking before an ambulance transported him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.
He survived his injuries.
A 17-year-old, 22-year-old Rico Meadows and 22-year-old Ryan Stoll were arrested and charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and weapons offenses.
Meadows is accused of forcing Dunigan, into the trunk of the victim’s own vehicle on Wednesday, Aug. 12 in the 11000 block of East Miami River Road, Colerain Township police wrote in court records.
“I went to go meet up with some friends and I was going to help them move a dresser and apparently the friend that I thought I was meeting up with wasn’t so much my friend as I thought,” Dunigan said.
Meadows was demanding $5,000 from Dunigan, who told Meadows he could not come up with the money, according to a police affidavit.
After driving around with the victim in the trunk for several hours, the victim was removed and “beaten by several subjects.” Then, police wrote, the victim told authorities Meadows walked him at gunpoint to a wooded area.
“I’m in the trunk for maybe 6 hours or so,” Dunigan said.
Once in the woods, Meadows shot the victim several times, according to the sworn statement from police.
"The victim attempted to run away, jumping a fence and running across a four lane highway," the affidavit states.
Meadows chased the victim for about 200 yards before catching him, shooting him at close range three times in the head and leaving him on the side of the highway, police wrote.
“They pulled me out right there and started beating the crap out of me with baseball bats and with the guns and everything,” Dunigan said. “Every time I was shot, I was shot point-blank.”
That’s when he was finally able to get away.
“I tried to flag somebody off the shoulder of the road but obviously no one could see me. So I gathered enough strength to try and get on my feet,” Dunigan said. “I see the Walmart sign and that was my calling.”
Meadows and Stoll are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. The 17-year-old is at the juvenile detention center.
