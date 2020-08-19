Cleveland man charged with falsely saying he had COVID-19, coughing on officers

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A Cleveland man intentionally coughed on employees from the Transit Authority, Cuyahoga County Jail, and MetroHealth Hospital, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).
The DOJ said that on March 14, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) police responded to calls of an intoxicated person aboard a downtown trolley.
When RTA Police arrived, they found 32-year-old Walter Ray Poindexter intoxicated.
RTA Police determined Poindexter had an outstanding warrant in Franklin County and arrested him.
While officers transported Poindexter to Cuyahoga County Jail, he allegedly claimed he had difficulty breathing and had coronavirus.
Poindexter then purposefully coughed on RTA officers and, later, in the direction of a nurse at the Cuyahoga County Jail, the DOJ said.
Poindexter was then transferred to MetroHealth Hospital for a medical evaluation.
When he arrived in the emergency room, Poindexter allegedly repeatedly claimed he had coronavirus and once again began coughing and spitting in the direction of the paramedics, police officers and hospital staff.
It is alleged that while the paramedics attempted to move Poindexter from the gurney to the hospital bed, he sat up and spat directly in the face of a paramedic.
Poindexter and the paramedic were later administered a COVID-19 pathogen test that came back as negative for the virus.
Poindexter is charged with false information and hoaxes.
