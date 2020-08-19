DEEEEEEEEE-LIGHTFUL!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Yes, that one protracted word in the title says it all. If you liked today you will like tomorrow and probably Friday too.
Low temperatures this morning were on the cool side. North-northeasterly winds off the city kept the low at CVG to 61° while sunken Lunken dropped to 56°. Cincinnati West Airport near Harrison recorded a low of 55° while Lebanon was a degree warmer at 56°. Batavia was 57° and the Butler Co. Regional Airport registered a cool 53°. Hook Field in Middletown recorded a low of 55° while in Springboro it was 56°. Wilmington was 54° and Oxford at the Miami University Airport hit 55°. Farther southeast Maysville cooled to 60°.
Tomorrow morning will be just a degree or two cooler and the afternoon will again be nice with many areas not reaching 80°.
Starting Friday a warming trend and increasing humidity will bring the slight chance of a shower.
Showers will dominate the forecast Saturday and Sunday.
