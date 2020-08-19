DEEEEEEEEE-LIGHTFUL!

Low temperatures this morning were on the cool side. North-northeasterly winds off the city kept the low at CVG to 61° while sunken Lunken dropped to 56°. Cincinnati West Airport near Harrison recorded a low of 55° while Lebanon was a degree warmer at 56°. Batavia was 57° and the Butler Co. Regional Airport registered a cool 53°. Hook Field in Middletown recorded a low of 55° while in Springboro it was 56°. Wilmington was 54° and Oxford at the Miami University Airport hit 55°. Farther southeast Maysville cooled to 60°.