Development planned for Beverly Hills Supper Club fire set moves forward after council votes

SOUTHGATE, Ky. (FOX19) - The $65 million development set to be built on the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire site is taking another step forward after Southgate City Council unanimously approved the developer’s zoning requests Wednesday night.
The fire at the supper club killed 165 people on Memorial Day 1977. Forty-three years later, Ashley Builders Group is planning to develop the site into homes, apartments and an assisted living facility called Memorial Point.
The developers plan to build a memorial for the fire victims and first responders at the bottom of the hill, near the road, and they say a second memorial will be placed at the top of the hill, where people lost their lives during the fire.
However, a homeowners association will be in charge of the second memorial, which has caused concern for some survivors and victims’ family members. They said they want to have public access to the area where their loved ones died so they can properly honor them and because they believe remains could still be there.
Some of them created a group called “Respect the Dead to try to convince the developers and city officials to change the plans for the memorial. Members of the group said they are not against the development as a whole, and instead they only want a memorial that they can access. They also would like to see a fountain built for the victims.
Leslie Henry says her mother died in the fire and adds she is disappointed by city council’s decision.
“I didn’t get a full body [remains] for my mother. I don’t even really know if it was my mom, and I just want a memorial up on that ground where they all died. One-hundred-sixty-five people died. There’s a lot of kids who lost a mother, father, and I know [some lost] both parents,” Henry said.
Some survivors of the fire and people in the community support what is currently planned. David Brock was working at the supper club the night of the fire and said he is glad council is taking this next step as he supports the plans.
“It’s been 43 years. Time for something to get done,” Brock said. “All these years have gone by, and there’s nothing at the site. There’s not a memorial. These folks at Ashley Homes are ready to work, and they promised with their word that they would not build on the Cabaret room.”
Many of the people who died in the fire were in the Cabaret room.
An attorney for the Respect the Dead group, Steve Megerle, said the group is not done fighting. He said they plan to continuing pursuing legal action any way they can.
“To prevent public access to a memorial is not the morally right thing to do. To tell them that the offer is still open, that they can pay for their own fountain memorial, and we’ll set aside some land for it, that’s ridiculous, and unfortunately the city of Southgate, council members, saw the might dollar in his situation,” Megerle said.
Ashley Builders Group released a statement following the council’s decision:
“Southgate City Council unanimously approved a zone change tonight that allows the planned Memorial Point Development to move forward.
The project – a joint venture of Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty – will include memorials to the victims of the 1977 fire that claimed 165 lives. Last month, The Campbell County Planning and Zoning Commission voted in July to recommend that council approve plans for Memorial Point, a mixed-use residential development planned on the site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club.
Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty appreciate the support of Southgate City Council and the entire city of Southgate. We pledge to deliver a development that the community will be proud of.
We fully understand and embrace the need for a memorial that ensures that the people who were lost in the fire will never be forgotten. It is our intention to continue to work with a group of survivors and family members of victims as well as with Southgate city officials on a memorial planning committee.
The $65 million project includes 89 single family homes, 100 to 200 luxury apartments and a for-profit assisted living facility of 79 residential units. Construction of the development is scheduled to begin Spring 2021.”
