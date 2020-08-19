Man killed in Northern Kentucky house fire identified

CORINTH, Ky. (FOX19) - The victim killed in a house fire in Corinth early Tuesday has been identified.
Jeremy Wainscott, 49, of Corinth, Kentucky, died in a fire in the 400 block of Main Street about 2 a.m., according to Kentucky State Police.
Crews were able to get to the scene quickly because the Corinth Fire Department is just down the road, but it took them a few hours to put out the fire.
A news release from KSP said Wainscott was found inside the home.
An arson investigator was called to the scene Tuesday, and fire officials didn’t wrap up their investigation until several hours later, around 10:30 a.m.
“I went to school with (him),” Sammie Kinman, a friend of Wainscott, said. “We grew up together practically. I’m going to miss him, and I know they’re going to miss him.”
State police said on Wednesday the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at 859-428-1212.
