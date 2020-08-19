Number of students in quarantine doubles after 2nd positive COVID-19 test in Warren Co., superintendent says

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - More than 40 total students are now in quarantine after another Lebon City Schools’ student tested positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent tells FOX19 Now.
This is the second day in a row a student went to school before getting the results of their COVID-19 test, Superintendent of Schools Todd Yohey said.
The superintendent said 20 high school students were placed in quarantine after Wednesday’s positive test.
“We learned from the health department today that testing facilities are supposed to inform people who get tested to isolate at home until they get their test results,” said Yohey. “We do not believe that happened in either of these cases. There simply cannot be a breakdown of this type of communication. It increases the risk to our students.”
Lebanon City Schools stressed the importance of parents keeping their kid(s) home if they feel sick or are waiting for COVID-19 test results in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
The superintendent said in both instances no teachers were exposed.
