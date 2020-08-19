Police: Attempted murder suspect forced victim into trunk of car, shot him 3 times in head in Colerain Twp

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - An attempted murder suspect is under arrest in Colerain Township and scheduled to face a judge Thursday.
Ricardo Meadows Jr., 22, is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
Meadows is accused of forcing a man into the trunk of the victim’s own vehicle on Wednesday, Aug. 12 in the 11000 block of East Miami River Road, Colerain Township police wrote in court records.
Meadows was demanding $5,000 from the victim, who told Meadows he could not come up with the money, according to a police affidavit.
After driving around with the victim in the trunk for several hours, the man was removed and “beaten by several subjects.” Then, police wrote, the victim told authorities Meadows walked him at gunpoint to a wooded area.
Once in the woods, Meadows shot the victim several times, according to the sworn statement from police.
"The victim attempted to run away, jumping a fence and running across a four lane highway," the affidavit states.
Meadows chased the victim for about 200 yards before catching him, shooting him at close range three times in the head and leaving him on the side of the highway, police wrote.
Meadows then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.
Colerain Township police caught up with him overnight, and he was booked into the jail about 1 a.m.
