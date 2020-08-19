Police searching for missing Westwood woman with memory loss

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help locating a Westwood woman missing after being discharged from a local hospital.
Mary Kirk, 55, was reported missing on Monday, according to police, then found by family on Tuesday evening. A family member took her to a hospital for evaluation. She was discharged at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say, and left in an unknown direction.
Kirk is listed as missing from a residence on Yearling Court in Westwood.
She suffers from short-term memory loss and epilepsy, according to police.
Kirk is described as 5′0″ and 105 lbs. with brown eyes and auburn hair.
Police say she is wearing a blue tank top with flowers, navy leggings and white shoes.
If you have any information about Kirk’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact CPD Det. Regina Williams at 513.263.8300 or Det. Nedra Ward at 513.569.8600.
