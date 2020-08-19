Video: Reds broadcaster Brennaman uses homophobic slur on air

Cincinnati Reds hoping to contend for division title. (Source: WFIE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | August 19, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 8:06 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman appears to have uttered a homophobic slur while on air Wednesday night, according to several videos currently going viral on social media.

“One of the [expletive] capitals of the world,” Brennaman says. It remains unclear to what specifically he is referring.

The utterance came as Brenneman was previewing the second game in a double-header between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals. He appears not to have known his mic was hot.

