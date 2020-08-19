Sunny skies and much cooler air both Wednesday & Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clearing skies overnight into Wednesday morning, means a cool start to Wednesday. In addition there will be a number of areas with patches of dense for across the southern parts of rural northern Kentucky and southern Ohio from Owen and Carroll Counties in the west to Adams and Lewis Counties in the east.
The pleasant air arriving in the Tristate will bring pleasant mornings, warm, but not humid afternoons the remainder of the week.
Look for a daytime high of 79 degrees on Wednesday and 81 degrees on Thursday.
The next chance of rain is a small one Friday afternoon, while Saturday will be wet and Sunday activity will be isolated.
