Trevor Bauer accepts Budweiser’s challenge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer’s friendly jab at teammate Sonny Gray has brought on a challenge from Budweiser.
Budweiser challenged Bauer to strikeout 14 batters in his next two outings.
If Bauer comes through, Budweiser will release a one of a kind “Cincinnati Buds” can.
This challenge started when Bauer said, “hold my beer” in response to a tweet from the Reds on Gray setting the team’s record for strikeouts through five appearances.
That response caught the eye of Budweiser, who then tweeted at Bauer.
Bauer currently has 32 strikeouts through three appearances.
So, 14 more Ks in his next two outings would break his teammate’s record for strikeouts through five appearances.
Bauer will be on the mound Wednesday when the Reds play the Kansas City Royals.
It’s a double-dip on Wednesday for the Reds and Royals after Tuesday’s game was postponed.
Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m. EST.
