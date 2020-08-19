Tri-State woman donates car to family in need through Maslow’s Army

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local woman proves it doesn’t cost anything to be kind to others, even those you’ve never met.
“We’ve had so much heaviness in our community,” Maslow’s Army Chief Advisor Brian Garry said. “Twenty-one people shot over the weekend. We need that burden lifted off our shoulders, so we need a happy time.”
Happy time indeed, as the Davis family turned speechless after being handed over the keys to a Buick.
“Man, we excited, because we did need a car,” Michaela Brown said. “They had donated a car last year, and we still have it, but it needed a little work and, since the pandemic hit, we weren’t able to do the things we need to do, so this is a blessing.”
The Davis family moved to Cincinnati a little over a year ago to escape the crime they saw living in Chicago. The move was not without hardship, nor was what followed.
“We spent all the money we had staying in a hotel for almost a week and a half, two weeks,” Steven Davis said. “And once the money ran out, that put us in a spot where we were homeless. We didn’t have anywhere to go.”
“We had to go to a park, and I had to sleep on a bench,” Dearius Robinson said. “It hurt my back, but I’m grateful that we are here.”
The family was provided shelter after coming across Maslow’s Army.
It’s through this organization that 84-year old Carol Kortekamp decided she would lend a helping hand.
“I’m glad to do it and I’m glad to meet the people who will enjoy the car,” Kortekamp said.
Asked why she donated the car rather than selling it, she replied: “For someone who needs it? Why shouldn’t they have it? Right? That’s how I feel.”
As for the Davis family, they have big plans ahead of them.
“This is a more reliable car,” Steven said. “So I think I’ll be able to get a better job because I can go further, and it wasn’t able to take the highway, and this car probably will.”
