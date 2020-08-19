Vehicle found in water in West Chester

Police investigate after a vehicle was spotted in a body of water near a business of Allen Road in West Chester Township early Wednesday, according to emergency dispatchers. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 19, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 5:22 AM

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A vehicle was found in a body of water near a business in West Chester Township early Wednesday, according to emergency dispatchers.

No one was found with or near near the vehicle when it was reported in the water off Allen Road near Meridian Way just before 3:30 a.m.

Several crews responded from West Chester, Liberty Township and Sharonville.

The vehicle is being towed from the water, and the scene should clear shortly, dispatchers said.

