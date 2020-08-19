Vehicle found in water in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A vehicle was found in a body of water near a business in West Chester Township early Wednesday, according to emergency dispatchers.
No one was found with or near near the vehicle when it was reported in the water off Allen Road near Meridian Way just before 3:30 a.m.
Several crews responded from West Chester, Liberty Township and Sharonville.
The vehicle is being towed from the water, and the scene should clear shortly, dispatchers said.
