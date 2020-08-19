Indiana’s seven-day average positivity rate not going down, health officials says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana’s seven-day average positivity rate is not going down the way one state health official would like to see.
The state’s COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate was 7.7% on Wednesday, the state reported.
Indiana State Health Department (ISDH) Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said they want to see this number go down.
“We are not seeing the decline we would like to see,” she stated on Wednesday.
The percentage reported on Wednesday is the same as it was one week ago.
When Indiana’s seven-day average positivity rate first reached 7.7% on Aug. 12, that was an increase of more than 3% from the week prior.
Over the past two months, this percentage has gone up and down, according to ISDH’s data.
- June 18: 4.5% (the state originally reported this was 4.2%)
- July 4: 6.5% (the state originally reported this was 6.3%)
- July 11: 7.1%
- July 21: 6.8%
- August 5: 4%
- August 12: 7.7%
- August 19: 7.7%
Indiana’s overall positivity rate is 8.8%, Dr. Box said on Wednesday.
More than 934,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Indiana since the start of the virus, the ISDH commissioner reported.
82,336 total cases have been reported with 506 more announced on Wednesday by Dr. Box.
She also said 14 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which brings Indiana’s death toll to 2,968.
