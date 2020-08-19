Hamilton Co. announces second round of grants for small businesses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County commissioners announced the second round of grants for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the county heard from businesses and adjusted the eligibility criteria and application process to make it easier for businesses.
Applications will open on Aug. 24 and run through Sept. 4.
Eligible small businesses are able to apply for up to $10,000 in grant funds to be used for the reimbursement of certain expenses.
Those expenses are:
- Mortgage costs. Mortgage costs for businesses that are located in or operated out of a personal residence are not an eligible expense.
- Rent or lease costs. Rent or lease costs for businesses that are located in or operated out of a personal residence are not an eligible expense.
- Expenses for utilities, such as electric, gas, sewer, water, trash removal. Utility costs for businesses that are located in or operated out of personal residence are not an eligible expense.
- Salaries, wages or compensation paid to employees or 1099 workers.
- Personal Protective Equipment or other COVID-19 related costs such as expenses related to compliance with Responsible RestartOhio.
- Sole proprietors may use grant funds from the Program to replace a portion of lost revenue due to COVID-19 so long as no unemployment benefits have been, are being received, or are expected to be received by the applicant. If the sole proprietor filed IRS Form 1040 and Schedule C for the tax year 2019, then the sole proprietor can use the grant funds to pay the sole proprietor the equivalent of up to ¼ of the net profit reported by the sole proprietor on line 31 of the Schedule C. If not already submitted, upload the most recent filed Schedule C - Profit or Loss from Business (Sole Proprietorship).
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman will gave an update on what the latest COVID-case.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 10,259 cases and 269 deaths.
Last week, Driehaus unveiled the latest Hamilton County CARES program that launched.
They announced $5.5 million in grants as a part of its CARES Act Plan for nonprofits who continue to provide essential services to the community.
Eligible nonprofit organizations with a physical address in Hamilton County may apply for funding from $25,000 up to $250,000.
Included in the $5.5 million in nonprofit grants, Hamilton County set aside $500,000 specifically for nonprofit organizations that provide domestic violence supportive services.
