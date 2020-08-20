BBB warns consumers about diet app after complaints

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about Noom, a popular app-based weight loss service.
According to the BBB, customers have submitted over a thousand complaints alleging that the company offers misleading free trials, and that subscriptions are difficult to cancel after free trials are complete.
President and CEO of the BBB Metropolitan New York Claire Rosenzweig said while the app may seem convenient, consumers should exercise caution when shopping for weight loss services.
“Many stay-at-home consumers are looking for options that can help them achieve their health and wellness goals during this pandemic time,” Rosenzweig said. “Smartphone applications and online programs may seem convenient – especially when coupled with attractive free trial offers – but consumers must always be cautious when shopping for a weight loss service.”
The BBB said between Aug. 16, 2019 and Aug. 18, 2020, they received 1,213 consumer complaints regarding Noom. Since July 2017, Noom has drawn a total of 2,023 complaints.
According to a statement by the BBB, a number of consumers said they believed that after the free trial the cost of monthly membership was between $20 and $40. However, they discovered that they were charged for several months upfront upon the free trial’s end, resulting in alleged charges varying from $120 to $180 or more.
Noom’s BBB Business Profile has a D rating.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.