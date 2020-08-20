Charter amendment to ‘reimagine’ Cincinnati’s police department fails to make ballot

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A proposed amendment to the City of Cincinnati’s charter that would have dramatically reorganized the city’s police department won’t be on the ballot in November.
The amendment required 4,680 signatures to go before voters. Signatures were due Aug. 14.
Since then, the Hamilton County Board of Elections had been in the process of validating the 6,850 signatures turned in by the group behind the amendment, Public Safety Reimagined.
Thursday BOE Director Sherry Poland told the Enquirer the group had gathered only 3,871 valid signatures from registered Cincinnati voters.
Mayor John Cranley and mayoral candidates P.G. Sittenfeld and David Mann were outspoken against the amendment.
Wednesday evening local Democratic opposition became nearly unanimous, as Hamilton County Sheriff candidate Charmaine McGuffey came out against the amendment as well.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and former Hamilton County Commissioner Greg Hartmann, both Republicans, were also against the amendment.
CPD Chief Eliot Isaac opposed it, telling the Enquirer the amendment would “undo decades of work.”
Public Safety Reimagined called its proposal an “evidence-based, proportional restructuring of public safety” that will “allow for more efficient and effective operation.”
The amendment would have replaced the city’s police with a public safety department comprising five divisions and a citizen complaint authority. The health and human services division would have been responsible for responding to service calls involving mental health, addiction or housing. The felony crimes division would have been the only arm of the new department permitted to carry deadly weapons.
The department’s funding would not have exceeded 25 percent of the city’s annual general fund budget, and the felony crimes division’s budget would have been capped at 10 percent of that budget.
Public Safety Reimagined said it was advancing the amendment in response to the “alarming” stockpiling of military-grade weapons and equipment by police departments nationwide. Additionally, the group argued, officers are overburdened from responding to mental health calls and the like.
Campaign manager Jeremy Schlicher told the Enquirer last week just 9 percent of service calls between Jan. 1, 2017 and the present were in response to crimes.
“We’re essentially asking officers to go into situations where they are overburdened and undertrained and essentially try to serve these situations effectively. No human being can effectively do that,” he said. “That is not a criticism of officers. What we’re trying to do is help officers and invest in our community and improve public safety across the board.”
Under the amendment, more money would have been available for economic inclusion and community reinvestment, the group argued.
If the group wants to
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.