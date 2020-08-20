Community rallies to support family in aftermath of house fire

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-State community is rallying around a Green Township family dealing with the fallout of a recent house fire.
Carrie McGrath says her husband, Tim, was grilling out on the back deck of their home in Green Township when the family heard an explosion.
Carrie and their two children immediately rushed to the front door, she says, and by the time they got around back, the fire had started to engulf the house.
“I thought it was just the grill,” she said, “and then we found him.”
Carrie says Tim had dropped off the deck through what she describes as a small crack.
Filled with adrenaline, she says he was able to walk tot he front yard while the back of the house melted away — adrenaline because, at the time, he had burns on around 35 percent of body.
Right now he still has two surgeries ahead of him. Carrie says he’s looking at a recovery that could take as long as a year.
An outpouring of support started flowing in from the community immediately afterwards.
“Strangers pulling through our driveway, asking if we need food, asking us if we need clothes,” Carri said.
A GoFundMe was also set up for the family. It’s already gotten $19,000 in donations, easing the financial burden for the family as they continue to struggle with the emotional fallout of the blaze.
“There’s really no words to explain the feeling of not being alone and not worrying about that burden right now,” Carrie said. “My concern is to keep my kids safe and to get my husband home, and all of that other stuff can worry later.”
She adds the amount of support from the community is inspiring.
“I just hope I can pay it forward,” she said, “because I know what it feels like.”
