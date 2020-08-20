Covington police investigating hit-and-run caught on camera

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington Police are looking for a person that drove into a man on his bike earlier this week.
Avis Harold was inside her home watching TV on Monday night when she heard a loud noise.
“I found a man laying by a van in the street and I come out and ask him ‘did you just get hit by a car’ and he said ‘yeah,‘” she said.
Video shows the man getting hit by a car driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
Harold says she was surprised the man wasn’t screaming.
“I guess he was in shock because he was talking and everything. He was talking to me until the ambulance got here,” she said.
Cameras across the street from where it happened captured the entire incident.
Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders told FOX19 NOW the hit-and-run looks intentional.
“It was pretty worrisome to see that someone would do something like that to someone and take off,” Harold said.
Officers said the man suffered a leg injury and that he should fully recover.
Police think the car is a white 2010 Toyota Yaris or a similar model and color.
If anyone has any information into this hit-and-run, you’re asked to call Detective Shepard at 859-292-2222.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.