Crisp start to your Thursday

Sunny skies during the afternoon and low humidity.

By Frank Marzullo | August 20, 2020 at 4:25 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 4:25 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday morning will be just a degree or two cooler than Wednesday and the afternoon will again be nice with many areas just topping out warmer than 80°.

We remain in a less humid and dry air mass, giving us mild afternoons and cool mornings and evenings.

Starting Friday a warming trend and increasing humidity will bring the slight chance of a shower later into the afternoon hours.

Showers will dominate the forecast Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the low to mid 80′s.

A return to warmer air and slightly higher humidity is expected early next week.

