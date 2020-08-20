Crisp start to your Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday morning will be just a degree or two cooler than Wednesday and the afternoon will again be nice with many areas just topping out warmer than 80°.
We remain in a less humid and dry air mass, giving us mild afternoons and cool mornings and evenings.
Starting Friday a warming trend and increasing humidity will bring the slight chance of a shower later into the afternoon hours.
Showers will dominate the forecast Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the low to mid 80′s.
A return to warmer air and slightly higher humidity is expected early next week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.