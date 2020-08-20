7,500 fake cell phone cases, nearly 2,000 fake fronts seized at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers say they seized 7,500 fake cell phone cases and 2,040 fake fronts Friday and would have been a total of $374,000 if they were real.
The items came from China and were supposed to be sent to people in El Salvador and Laredo, Texas.
Officers say the phone cases and fronts were labeled as Apple and Samsung, with black tape placed over the brand name.
A total of three shipments labeled as “Plastic LCD” were worth below $500 per shipment.
“Counterfeit goods can significantly impact consumer health and safety, and can damage legitimate trade,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Our officers work hard to protect the U.S. economy and keep our citizens safe.”
The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol established an initiative, Truth Behind Counterfeits, to help raise awareness on the dangers of fake items.
