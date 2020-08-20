Man sentenced to 26 to life for 2020 murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was sentenced to 26 years to life Tuesday for a 2020 murder, according to Hamilton County court records.

Quantez Wilcox, 27, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2020, just minutes after 22-year-old Keshawn Turner was shot in an alley near the intersection of East Eighth and Walnut streets, Cincinnati police said at the time.

“Me, leaving here last night, I actually rode right past and seeing the crime scene myself and saying, ‘gosh what happened... somebody’s hurt,’ but I continued on with my day,” Turner’s brother Christopher Wright said.

Keyshawn Turner, 22, was found shot in the chest in an alley near the intersection of East Eighth and Walnut streets. (Provided)

Turner was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

When Turner was shot on Aug. 19, it marked Cincinnati’s sixth shooting death in a five-day span.

