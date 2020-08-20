Fast arrest in Downtown homicide near public library

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is dead and another is under arrest in Cincinnati’s latest homicide, this time near the public library Downtown.
Keyshawn Turner, 22, was found shot in the chest in an alley near the intersection of East Eighth and Walnut streets about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Cincinnati police.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.
Minutes after the shooting was reported, police with the assistance of their gang unit arrested Quantez Wilcox, 25.
They charged him based on evidence including video and witness statements, according to his criminal complaint.
Wilcox is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Thursdsay.
The city is expected to see a record number of killings this year.
